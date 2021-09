The five bright green haulers look pretty much like the other delivery trucks making their way into Manhattan, but they’re missing an important element—the tailpipe. An incredible 365 million tons of cargo enters, leaves, or passes through New York City annually, 89% of it carried by truck. Right now, 125,621 truck crossings enter Manhattan every day, and Brooklyn gets 73,583. And it’s slated to get worse. By 2045 the cargo could be 540 million tons. No wonder that New York is fifteenth on a list of the most polluted cities, largely because on 206 days in 2018 it had air that was judged unhealthy for sensitive people.