Mark your calendar for September 8, 2021, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or as long as the pork lasts), for Hotel Hickman BBQ Customer Appreciation Day. “We bought the Grand Champion hog at the Chelsea Fair and are going to use it for a Customer Appreciation Day,” says Scott Thomas, owner of Hotel Hickman BBQ in downtown Dexter. “It’s the best for the best.”