Cowboys News: Elliott's restructure, Prescott's practice, Collins injury concerns?

The Dallas Cowboys are accustomed to restructuring contracts every year to open cap space for potential moves. On Friday, Dallas restructured running back Ezekiel Elliott’s deal and it begs the question if the Cowboys are looking to make a move on a veteran.

With potentially only two running backs on roster after Rico Dowdle went on season-ending IR, will Dallas look for reinforcements? What about other positions? A deeper look into a handful of potential playmakers the Cowboys could make trades for with the extra cap space.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is full-go at practice and took no time to show off his arm talent all over the field. Even with Prescott back, there’s a lot of questions about the rest of the quarterback room. After COVID issues limited the players at practice, Dallas welcomed back safeties Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu to the field late in the week. While the team got reinforcements, the Cowboys saw an offensive line starter leave practice with a stinger. With all the questions about Dallas’ health, can they keep everyone in one piece this season? Today’s news and notes.

Financial ramifications of Cowboys restructuring Ezekiel Elliott's contract :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys restructured Elliott’s contract on Friday morning to create $6.88 million in cap space. KD Drummond breaks down the facts and figures for what it means for the 2021 season and why it was Elliott’s deal that got used for the move.

Cowboys RT La'el Collins leaves practice with neck stinger :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys’ tackle had to spend all of 2020 on IR and the injury bug has hung around for him during training camp this year, as he exited practice on Friday with an injury.

4 trade targets for Cowboys after Ezekiel Elliott restructure creates cap space :: Cowboys Wire

After creating the space, what will they do with it? Four possible trade targets for the Cowboys include one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks and a potential backup for Prescott.

Not your everyday, ordinary Cowboys 53-man roster projection :: Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys only have one more preseason game left so roster cuts will be running rampant soon. Tom Ryle takes a crack at projecting the Cowboys final 53-man roster.

Cowboys safeties Malik Hooker, Israel Mukuamu back at practice after COVID list :: Cowboys Wire

After a chain of COVID exposures, safeties Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu are now back at practice after passing through the COVID protocol. With the season coming up soon, the pair needs every moment they can get working with the team.

WATCH: Dak Prescott shows off healthy arm in team drills :: Cowboys Wire

The wait is over. The Dallas quarterback is back in practice as a full participant and didn’t miss a beat. Click the link to see his highlight throws from Friday’s practice.

Saints to evacuate to Dallas, continue practice at Cowboys' AT&T Stadium :: Saints Wire

The Cowboys will have a visiting team in a different way at AT&T Stadium. With a large hurricane looming, the New Orleans Saints will be practicing at “Jerry World” and spending time in Dallas for their safety.

Spagnola: Bigger Worries Than If Dak Is Back :: The Mothership

The Cowboys’ franchise quarterback Dak Prescott had to deal with some injury concerns but is back at practice. With questions still surrounding his health, Mickey Spagnola breaks down why Prescott is in good shape and that it’s just the least of Dallas’ worries.

