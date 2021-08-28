COVID-19 variants significantly reduce protection of vaccines, prior infection
(StudyFinds.org) – COVID-19 variants have been to blame for the ongoing spikes in coronavirus cases worldwide. Now, a new study confirms that vaccinations and even prior infection to the virus provide significantly less protection against these strains. Researchers from Oregon Health & Science University say in order to protect against the Alpha, Beta, and now Delta variants, these findings stress the importance of doubling down on both vaccinations and public health measures during the pandemic.www.bigcountryhomepage.com
