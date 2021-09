The Department of Defense recently shared updates on the baby who was passed to U.S. troops over the fence at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. In a press briefing, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that after the family had handed the baby over to U.S. Marines, the infant was then treated for an illness at a Norwegian hospital at the airport and shortly thereafter reunited with their father. They are now “safe at the airport” behind the U.S. military’s perimeter, Marine Corps spokesperson Jim Stenger told Forbes. It is unclear if the father and child will be allowed to leave the country, or if any other members of the baby’s family made it to the airport.