Bojangles to close for two Mondays, employees encouraged to “rest and recharge”

By Kenneth Reece
wataugaonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBojangles, the North Carolina-based restaurant, announced on Thursday that all company-owned stores will be closed for two upcoming Mondays. In a press release the company stated, “Following a long, challenging year and a half for the restaurant industry, Bojangles is investing in its most important asset by closing all company-owned stores on Monday, Aug. 30, and Monday, Sept. 13, to give around 8,000 crew members and managers a well-deserved break.”

