Bojangles to close for two Mondays, employees encouraged to “rest and recharge”

That craving for a flaky biscuit and some delicious chicken might have to wait a day. According to a Bojangles' company press release, the quick-service restaurant has decided to close all its locations on both Monday, August 30 and Monday, September 13. Although guests might be disappointed that they won't be able to purchase their Bo-Tato Rounds on these days, the company's decision to remain closed for two days is one that other brands might want to emulate. Unlike announcements having to do with staff training or menu revamps, this decision was established to benefit the company's employees.