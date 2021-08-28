Cancel
DeChambeau takes 1-shot lead into weekend at Caves Valley

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau goes into the weekend at the BMW Championship with a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay. Jon Rahm is two shots behind. Rahm had a chance to take the lead when he returned Saturday morning to complete the storm-delayed second round. He missed a 15-foot birdie putt on the 16th and a 10-foot birdie putt on the 17th. And then he three-putted from the fringe on the 18th for bogey and a 66. DeChambeau knows about missed chances. He missed from 15 feet and 6 feet on the last two holes Friday and had to settle for a 60.

