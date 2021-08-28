Cancel
Pawnee County, OK

Man drowns at Bear Creek Reservoir in Pawnee County

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 7 days ago
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — A Pawnee man drowned at the Bear Creek Reservoir watershed on Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Albert Alan Lorentz Jr., 55, of Pawnee, went to swim while another person was fishing and after a while, the witness didn’t see Lorentz and began to look for him, troopers said.

After the witness couldn’t find Lorentz, they called 911, troopers said.

Troopers said two hours later, Lorentz surfaced about 30 feet from the shoreline and in about 10 feet of water around the same area from where the witness said they last saw him last.

The medical examiner on scene reported they did not find any indications of foul play, troopers said.

Troopers reported Lorentz was not wearing a life jacket.

