As the launch of the Apple Watch 7 draws closer, so are the amount of leaks and rumors only growing more rampant around the new-and-improved upcoming smartwatch. The latest rumor appeared on Thursday, and may not be the best of news for Apple Watch fans who already own the current-gen smartwatch. If you were hoping to use your favorite Apple Watch 6 bands on the new Apple Watch 7, this new report claims there's a possibility they will no longer be compatible.