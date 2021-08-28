Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trotwood, OH

Ground broken for new municipal court in Trotwood

By Chris Stewart, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Aug. 28—County, state and local officials broke ground Friday in Trotwood for a long-awaited Montgomery County municipal courts building. "It's going to be more than just a courthouse," said Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert. "I believe that this facility will set the standard for municipal buildings across the United States. And it will also be something that the citizens in the community of Trotwood can be proud of."

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phillipsburg, OH
Trotwood, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
New Lebanon, OH
City
Trotwood, OH
City
Lebanon, OH
City
Farmersville, OH
City
Riverside, OH
City
Huber Heights, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipalities#Family Services#Eastern Division#The Western Division#Brumbaugh Construction#Goodwill Easter Seals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy