Ground broken for new municipal court in Trotwood
Aug. 28—County, state and local officials broke ground Friday in Trotwood for a long-awaited Montgomery County municipal courts building. "It's going to be more than just a courthouse," said Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert. "I believe that this facility will set the standard for municipal buildings across the United States. And it will also be something that the citizens in the community of Trotwood can be proud of."www.tribuneledgernews.com
