Smoky air quality this weekend, storms ahead

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy weekend! We have a dry weekend ahead for the state, but we will battle some bad air for the weekend!. Westerly winds continue to billow thicker plumes of smoke from California into Utah. We have visible impacts throughout Northern and Central Utah, with hazy skies on the Eastern and Southern borders of the state. Thicker concentrations of smoke will fluctuate statewide throughout the weekend and some areas like Cache Valley could see some brief clearing before smoke-filled skies return.