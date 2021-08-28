Cancel
Eagles acquire quarterback Gardner Minshew in trade with Jaguars

By Mike Jones, USA TODAY
The Philadelphia Eagles have added another arm and more intrigue to their quarterback room after acquiring Gardner Minshew from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed an ESPN report that Jacksonville will receive a conditional sixth round pick in return.

The Eagles this offseason fired coach Doug Pederson and shipped one-time face of the franchise Carson Wentz to Indianapolis after a struggle-filled 2020 campaign. The team planned to build around 2020 second-round pick Jalen Hurts. They also signed former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco and once-time San Francisco backup Nick Mullens.

Gardner Minshew throws a pass against the Browns during an exhibition game at TIAA Bank Field. Minshew was traded by the Jaguars to the Eagles on Aug. 28. Nathan Ray Seebeck, USA TODAY Sports

Hurts remains in the developmental stages, but now could receive competition from Minshew, a third-year pro known for his mustache and freestyle personality. A sixth-round pick out of Washington State in 2019, Minshew started 20 of 23 games in Jacksonville, going 7-13. He threw 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. But Jacksonville is turning to first overall pick Trevor Lawrence , and Minshew wanted to go somewhere that offered him a chance to compete for starting opportunities.

However for the time being, the Eagles are confident in Hurts as their starter, but believe Minshew can help upgrade their depth at the position.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eagles acquire quarterback Gardner Minshew in trade with Jaguars

