During pitched battles in which the Taliban fought against Afghan government forces and their American patrons in Nangarhar province, both sides occasionally put aside their differences and focused their firepower on a mutual enemy: Isis, which had gathered fighters from across the world and hidden itself within the forbidding mountains along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. That was several years ago, and beating the threat posed by the local branch of Isis to all of south Asia became a major impetus for the deal eventually struck between Washington and the Taliban.Isis-K has now claimed responsibility for the terrorist bombing outside Kabul’s Hamid...