Veteran dies of treatable illness after waiting hours for ICU bed

Daniel Wilkinson, 46, who served two deployments in Afghanistan, died Sunday of gallstone pancreatitis, a treatable illness, after waiting hours for an ICU bed, KPRC reported. Wilkinson's mother, Michelle Puget, rushed him to the local emergency room in Bellville, Texas, on Saturday after he started to feel sick. The doctor diagnosed Wilkinson with gallstone pancreatitis, which the Bellville Medical Center is not equipped to treat, the emergency physician who treated Wilkinson, Hasan Kakli, explained on "CBS This Morning."