Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellville, TX

Veteran dies of treatable illness after waiting hours for ICU bed

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Daniel Wilkinson, 46, who served two deployments in Afghanistan, died Sunday of gallstone pancreatitis, a treatable illness, after waiting hours for an ICU bed, KPRC reported. Wilkinson's mother, Michelle Puget, rushed him to the local emergency room in Bellville, Texas, on Saturday after he started to feel sick. The doctor diagnosed Wilkinson with gallstone pancreatitis, which the Bellville Medical Center is not equipped to treat, the emergency physician who treated Wilkinson, Hasan Kakli, explained on "CBS This Morning."

thehill.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Hill

The Hill

331K+
Followers
35K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
City
Bellville, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Icu#Icu#Kprc#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy