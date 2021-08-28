Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwin Park, CA

One Dead, One Trapped In Vehicle In Baldwin Park Crash

By CBSLA Staff
Posted by 
CBS LA
CBS LA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43pUia_0bfkkHFC00

BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) – One person was killed and another was trapped Saturday inside a vehicle in a fatal freeway collision involving a semi-trailer.

Officers were called to the collision at 3:02 a.m. at the San Bernardino (10) Freeway and Puente Avenue where one person was able to free themselves from a vehicle, said Officer Patrick Kimball of the California Highway Patrol. They were transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.

The other victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Kimball said.

There was no description or number of other vehicles involved and no further information was available.

The crash closed several lanes of the freeway for several hours.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
73K+
Followers
17K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Baldwin Park, CA
Crime & Safety
Baldwin Park, CA
Accidents
Baldwin Park, CA
Traffic
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Baldwin Park, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Cbsla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Long Beach, CAPosted by
CBS LA

One Killed When Vehicle Goes Over Side of Freeway In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CNS) – A person was killed Saturday when a vehicle went over the side of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, south of the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway. The crash occurred a little before 7:25 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. The vehicle became engulfed in flames and the victim was trapped inside the vehicle, the CHP said. A Sigalert was issued at 7:52 a.m. closing the number two and three lanes of the southbound 710 Freeway for approximately 90 minutes.
Arcadia, CAPosted by
CBS LA

CHP Investigating Death On 210 Freeway In Arcadia

ARCADIA (CBSLA) – A death on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Arcadia Saturday shut down part of the freeway to allow the California Highway Patrol to conduct an investigation into the fatality. The incident began at about 9:05 a.m. with a report of a crash involving a black Mercedes at the Baldwin Avenue off-ramp to the eastbound freeway, according to CHP Officer Peter Nicholson. “That collision may have been the result of a shooting,” Nicholson said. A person was pronounced dead at the scene, but Nicholson said he could not report if the person died from a traffic crash or gunfire. The Rose Bowl...
Long Beach, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Father And Son Wounded In Long Beach Double Shooting Friday Night Remain In Critical Condition

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – After a Friday evening double shooting at fruit stand in Long Beach, two victims, a father and his juvenile son, remain in critical condition. Police responded at about 6:15p.m. Friday to a shots fired call at the corner of Orange Avenue and Market Street, LBPD spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria said. Both victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds in critical, but stable condition. At least two suspects fled the scene and, so far, there is no description. “We don’t have a motive in the shooting yet, but we think the older male was targeted by the shooters,” Chavarria told City News Service. No further details were available, though the shooting remains under investigation. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Traffic ViolationsPosted by
CBS LA

Suspected DUI Driver Who Led Police In Friday Pursuit, Causing Rollover Crash With Other Vehicle, Arrested

EXPOSITION PARK (CBSLA) – A pursuit of a suspected DUI driver ended in a rollover crash on the eastbound 10 Freeway between Hoover Street and Vermont Avenue. The suspect reportedly hit several cars while swerving through traffic on the 10 Freeway. One of the vehicles rolled over. Traffic was backed up as a result of a police pursuit of a suspected DUI driver that ended in a rollover crash. (credit: CBS) At least one person was seen being placed into an ambulance. The suspected DUI driver was arrested. Traffic on the 10 Freeway backed up while several lanes were shutdown as a result of the crash.
Posted by
CBS LA

‘He Had Such A Big Heart’: Man Dies After Downtown LA Road Rage Crash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 22-year-old man died in downtown Los Angeles after a road rage incident, where he was the victim. A vehicle sideswiped another and the woman behind the wheel tried to drive off from the scene. The man whose car was hit jumped on the hood of the woman’s car after a witness says she drove directly toward him. He fell off the car and later died. The cars collided at Figueroa and 17th Street Thursday evening. Both drivers pulled over to exchange information in a Staples parking lot, and that’s when the situation took a deadly turn. Angel de...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Javier ‘Turtle’ Garcia Surrenders In Fatal South LA Hit-And-Run, But Refuses To Disclose Location Of Tow Truck

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A tow truck driver police say fatally hit a pedestrian in South LA has been arrested, but the public’s help is needed now to find the tow truck and witnesses involved in the collision. Javier “Turtle” Garcia, 35, turned himself in to police Tuesday and was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run. He has since been freed after posting $80,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 30, according to the LAPD. LAPD investigators identified Garcia as the driver of a wrecker tow truck that struck and killed Oswaldo Dominguez-Flores on Aug. 11 at Broadway Avenue...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Innocent Man Killed, 3 Hurt After Pursuit Ends In Violent Crash In Koreatown

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An innocent man was killed and three others were hurt when a car carrying human trafficking suspects caused a multivehicle wreck in Koreatown during a police pursuit late Thursday night. “I was like, wow. The car…there is so much damage to the car. I don’t know how fast the guy was going,” said a neighbor who did not want to show his face, but heard the impact of the deadly crash. Sept. 2, 2021. (KEYNEWS.TV) The collision occurred at West 6th Street and South Wilton Place at around 11:35 p.m. Two men in their 20s were arrested. Los Angeles police...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LAFD Crews Extinguished Saturday Brusher At Hansen Dam

HANSEN DAM (CBSLA) – A small brush fire that ignited at the Hansem Dam Saturday was extinguished by firefighters in about 30 minutes. The blaze was reported at around 2:32 p.m. in the 12000 block of West Osborne Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department Spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. A crew of 36 firefighters had knocked the brusher down by just after 3 p.m., Stewart said, and the size of the burn was restricted to one-eighth of an acre. No structures were threatened or damaged and no injuries were reported.   (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Buena Park, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Buena Park Police Release Images Of Suspect, Vehicle Involved In Drive-By Shooting Outside Knott’s Berry Farm

BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — New images of the suspects and vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting outside of Knott’s Berry Farm were released this week by Buena Park police. (credit: Buena Park Police Department) The shooting happened July 9 near the front entrance of Knott’s Berry Farm. Two people were shot – a teenage boy who was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, and another person who police later learned was being treated at a hospital. But inside the theme park, several people were hurt as they ran for their lives. The shooter was identified as a Hispanic male in his...
Simi Valley, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Driver Killed After Slamming Into Tree In Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – One person was killed after a car crashed into a tree in Simi Valley early Thursday morning. Sept. 2, 2021. (CBSLA) The crash occurred at 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Tapo Canyon Road at the intersection with Walnut Street, according to Simi Valley police. The sole occupant of the collision died at the scene, police said. The driver was identified only as a 21-year-old resident of Simi Valley. There was no immediate word on a cause, or whether speed, drugs or alcohol were involved. Tapo Canyon Road was shut down for several hours while police investigated and cleared the scene.
Ventura, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Woman Attacked By Man On Bicycle While Walking On Ventura Bike Path

VENTURA (CBSLA) — Police need help to track down a bicyclist who attacked a woman as she walked on a Ventura bike path. (credit: Ventura Police Department) The attack was reported Wednesday at about 12:20 p.m. on the bike path alongside Highway 126, just west of Kimball Park. The woman told police the bicyclist was going westbound and had passed her, then turned around and attacked her. The woman was able to fend off the attack and was not seriously injured, according to Ventura police. (credit: Ventura Police Department) The bicyclist was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, with a medium build, short dark hair, and a thin mustache. The type of bicycle he rode was not identified. (credit: Ventura Police Department) Police have released images of a person of interest they say was near the crime, and that detectives would like to speak to. Anyone with information about the bicyclist or witnessed the crime can contact Ventura police Major Crimes Detective Nunez at (805) 339-4328.
Buena Park, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Suspect Who Allegedly Fired At School Bus Shot, Killed By Police Outside School District Office In Buena Park

BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — A suspect accused of shooting at a school bus was shot and killed by police officers outside of a school district building in Buena Park Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:59 p.m., a Buena Park Police Department officer observed a male subject shooting a firearm at a school bus, the department said. The bus driver and a student were said to be inside the bus but neither were injured. It was unknown if any shots actually made contact with the bus. A pursuit ensued after the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, police said. The vehicle then pulled into the...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Firefighter Describes Harrowing Rescue Of Man Trapped In Bel Air Ravine For Over A Week

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A medic who rescued a man who got trapped in a ravine in Bel Air for over a week without food or water described the harrowing ordeal to CBSLA Friday. On the afternoon of Aug. 25, Michael Chaikin and his wife heard screams for help coming from the brush of a canyon about 500 feet from their home in the 2400 block of Nalin Drive. Aug. 25, 2021. (CBSLA) “We heard him well enough to determine he was in need of help, so I called 911,” Chaikin said. Los Angeles police were dispatched but were unable to locate the source...
Covina, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Man Taken Into Custody For Allegedly Stabbing Two People To Death In Covina

COVINA (CBSLA) – A 33-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly stabbing two people to death in Covina Thursday. Covina Police Department units responded about 3 p.m. to a residence in the 700 block of North Grand Avenue, near Kahler Russell Park, on reports of the stabbing and found the two victims dead at the scene, according to a department statement. Their names were not released pending notification of their next of kin. Police took the man into custody on suspicion of the stabbing, but his name was not released. Covina Police Department detectives were investigating the stabbing.
Carson, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Deputies Revive 21-Month-Old Girl Who Nearly Drowned In Carson

CARSON (CBSLA) — A toddler who nearly drowned is back home, healthy and happy, thanks to fast actions of Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies. The deputies responded to a home last Wednesday evening in the 24400 block of Marine Avenue in Carson after a frantic 911 call reported a baby drowning. Deputies Ramirez, Hylands, Carvahlo, and DeBoom were nearby when the call went out. (credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department) The deputies ran into the home’s backyard to find family members trying to perform CPR on the girl, who was not breathing and was unresponsive, according to sheriff’s officials. Surveillance video shows the deputies carrying the girl to a flat, front lawn area and begin life-saving measures. After she was revived, she was taken to a hospital. The girl was released two days later and is expected to make a full recovery. Sheriff’s officials say the family has invited all the emergency response personnel who helped the girl to their home for a reunion.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Student Shot, Person Wounded In Shooting Near Santee High School And Maple Primary Center In LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Both Santee High School and Maple Primary Center were temporarily on lockdown Thursday following a shooting outside the schools that injured at least two people, including a student. The Los Angeles School Police Department reported the shooting at about 2 p.m. on the outskirts of the school, located 1921 Maple Ave., just south of the 10 Freeway and east of the 1-10. The person shot is a 17-year-old student at Santee High School. According to the LA School Police Union President, two students at the school got into a fist fight and the loser of the fight produced...
Long Beach, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Long Beach Police And Fire Departments Using Sedative On Suspects In State Of ‘Agitated Delirium’ As Part Of Pilot Program

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A pilot program in Long Beach is teaching first responders how to recognize a person experiencing “agitated delirium,” and then having a trained paramedic administer a sedative to the person, in hopes of reducing the likelihood of using force to subdue them. Body-cam video from last November shows LBPD trying to detain a man at a Metro Rail Station. The situation lasted for more than 30 minutes before the man jumped through a busted out train window toward officers. It’s these types of situations, according to Police Chief Robert Luna, that instead of officers using excessive force, a fire...
San Diego, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Navy Shifts To Recovery Of 5 Sailors In Helicopter Crash Near San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – The U.S. Navy has declared the five missing crew members of an MH-60S helicopter crash deceased, officials said. Saturday, search and rescue efforts shifted to recovery operations. The Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 was conducting routine flight operations from USS Abraham Lincoln when it crashed into the sea approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego Tuesday. The transition to recovery operations comes after more than 72 hours of coordinated rescue efforts, which included 34 search and rescue flights, and five search helicopters. The identities of the Sailors are being withheld pending notification of their families. The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy aided in the effort. An investigation into the incident is underway.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Eric Cohen Of Long Beach Arrested In Stabbing At Downtown LA Anti-Vaccine Protest

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Long Beach man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened during a fight that erupted in the middle of a vaccine protest in Downtown LA last month. (credit: LAPD) Eric Cohen, 30, was arrested Wednesday and booked on suspicion of attempted murder. The LAPD says multiple search warrants were served in Los Angeles and Orange counties in connection with the stabbing that happened on Aug. 14. An anti-vaccination protest that took place in front of Los Angeles City Hall that day was met by counter-protestors who ended up clashing down the block. One man was stabbed, but he has since been treated and released. The investigation into the stabbing and melee continues. Anyone with information about Cohen may contact LAPD Major Crimes Detective Meesri at (213) 486-7362.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LAPD Investigating South LA Shooting Tuesday Evening That Injured At Least 2 Men

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Fire Department was transporting three people to the hospital after a multi-victim shooting Tuesday night in South Los Angeles. The incident occurred in the 1000 block of West 64th Street. Two men were shot and were being transported to the hospital in critical condition. Another person who attempted to flee the scene broke their leg. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, three male suspects were seen running from the scene. The shooting is under investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy