One Dead, One Trapped In Vehicle In Baldwin Park Crash

BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) – One person was killed and another was trapped Saturday inside a vehicle in a fatal freeway collision involving a semi-trailer.

Officers were called to the collision at 3:02 a.m. at the San Bernardino (10) Freeway and Puente Avenue where one person was able to free themselves from a vehicle, said Officer Patrick Kimball of the California Highway Patrol. They were transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.

The other victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Kimball said.

There was no description or number of other vehicles involved and no further information was available.

The crash closed several lanes of the freeway for several hours.