LA Animal Services Offering Discounted Adoptions This Weekend

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – LA Animal Services is offering discounted dog and puppy adoptions Saturday and Sunday.

“Our Centers are filled with amazing dogs, puppies, cats and kittens who are ready to meet you,” said LA Animal Services General Manager Dana Brown.

People can visit LA Animal Services centers without an appointment on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult dogs and puppies will be available for $20, excluding the $20 license fee. Typically, dogs are adoptable for $102 and puppies for $150.

Cat and kitten adoption fees will also be waived because of a donation from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

People who don’t want to adopt a pet but are interested in supporting the Clear the Shelters campaign can make a donation to LA Animal Services at clearthesheltersfund.org. Hill’s Pet Nutrition will match donations of up to $50,000.

LA Animal Services also urged people with pets at home to take a photo and share on social media with the hashtags #NationalDogDay, #LAcitypets and #LAanimalservices in an effort to encourage others to adopt and foster animals from LA Animal Services.

People can go here to see adoptable animals and find more information.