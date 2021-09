“Oh wow, let me get my head around that for a minute!” Those were the first thoughts Ethan Wiekamp had when it was initially suggested that perhaps he consider applying for the lead preaching role at Faith Community Church. “Dr. Fitch delivered me at St. Anthony’s, I attended grade school in the 1912 building (may it rest in pieces), I wore a green vest and white pants as I danced on the shamrock during St. Pat’s...I loved my upbringing in O’Neill, I just never thought I’d be back in O’Neill, bringing up my kids.” Yet here he is, back in the Irish capital, pastoring the church that he grew up in - Faith Community Church.