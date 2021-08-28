Cancel
Murrieta, CA

Week One high school football scores from around the valley

By JP Raineri
Valley News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the Week One high school football scores for games involving area teams. Chaparral 19, Tesoro 16 (OT) Temecula Prep at Arrowhead Christian, 6 p.m. **Photos and sports scores/stats/highlights can be submitted to sports@reedermedia.com. Stats, standings, results provided by MaxPreps, local ADs, fans of the game and the Valley News Sports Department. To report a change or correction to the schedule email us at sports@reedermedia.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#West Valley#Temecula Valley#Oak#American Football#Linfield Christian#Nonleague#Tesoro 16#Orange Vista 29#Murrieta Mesa#Army Navy#Nuview Bridge#Warner 60#Cal Lutheran#Arrowhead Christian#Maxpreps
