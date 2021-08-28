Cancel
Onondaga County, NY

Large crowd enters St. Joe’s Amp without tickets during Pitbull-Iggy Azalea concert, deputies say

Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
A large crowd entered a concert without tickets at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Friday night, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Jon Seeber said a large number of people pushed toward security shortly after the gates opened for Pitbull and Iggy Azalea’s performance at the St. Joe’s Amp. Officials were forced to open the gates for safety concerns, Seeber said.

www.syracuse.com

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com
