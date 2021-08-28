We’ve long lauded Gregory’s backpacks for their comfort, load-bearing chops, and adjustability. The Zulu (men’s) and Jade (women’s) are no exception: We named them the best all-around packs in our 2019 gear guide. Their moderate weight, as well as a balance of organization, breathability, and cushiness, makes them easy picks for long-haul adventures. “On a 22-mile, 90°F backpack on Spain’s Costa del Sol, the trampoline backpanel and lumbar pad’s geometric cutouts let me power through,” one tester said at the time. Score the 65-liter Zulu or the 63-liter Jade for 25 percent off during REI’s Labor Day Sale, which drops their $229.95 list price down to $172.39.