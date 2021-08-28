Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Neo Spritz Cocktail

By Angela Odone
lacucinaitaliana.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's true. The Spritz cocktail never gets old – but that doesn't mean mixologists, like Simone Molè, shy away from revamping it. Molè's first foray into the food and beverage world was washing dishes at his uncle's bar in Modica, a town in southeast Sicily famous for its chocolate. He traveled the world and returned to Sicily to make his dream come true and opened Neo Mediterranean Vibes in October 2020 in Cefalù, a coastal city around 40 miles east of Palermo.

www.lacucinaitaliana.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Diageo#Gin#Food Drink#Neo Mediterranean Vibes#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPunch

The Best Canned Cocktails Right Now

We tasted through more than 70 releases to find the best of the best. Here are the ones to know, stock and drink. Just last fall, we declared that the future would be canned. At the time, Big Beer had long since ceded dominion over the aluminum vessel to craft brewers, who in turn were competing with hard seltzer—both big (White Claw) and small (Evil Twin)—and a growing, yet at the time insubstantial, crop of ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails. Today, that crop has yielded a glut. With no shortage of zeitgeisty, eye-catching RTDs on the shelves, there’s never been a better moment to parse the good from the bad.
Charlotte, NClacucinaitaliana.com

Charlotte’s Newest Steakhouse Has an Italian Heart

Dean’s Italian Steakhouse, the new restaurant inside the just-opened JW Marriott hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina, is perfectly suited for these times. The trajectory of Italian cuisine in the United States reflects a need for delicious comfort food, especially for fresh pasta dishes. Meanwhile, in the country’s second-largest financial center, where banking deals get done over dinner meetings, steak and lobster are almost always on the menu.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Parade

Summer Sips! The Foolproof Way to Make an Aperol Spritz Like an Italian

There’s nothing to send you straight on a voyage to the Amalfi Coast, faster that one sip of an Aperol Spritz. The classic Italian cocktail has been made—and enjoyed—by Italians for centuries, but it’s recently become more trendy to order in the US thanks to reality stars loving it on TV, splashy ad campaigns and well, social media. Talk about a photogenic cocktail that resembles a sunset… Awash in shades of orange-red and spiked with an orange slice garnish—who wouldn’t want a spritz to cool down on a hot day?
Food & Drinkssunset.com

Shiitake Mushroom Cocktail

2 oz mushroom-infused bourbon (recipe at right) To Make the Infused Bourbon: Place the mushrooms in a quart-size jar and pour in the bourbon. Cover and set aside in a cool, dark place to infuse for 5 days. The flavor should be good and strong by then. Strain the bourbon back into the bottle. It will keep in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.
DrinksPunch

Carpano Spritz

The classic spritz template of three parts Prosecco, two parts red aperitivo bitters and one part soda water has helped make it an icon of all things bitter, bubbly and low-ABV. Adding Carpano Botanic Bitter to the glass makes an impression: Its bright ruby color and the bouquet of oranges, aromatic herbs and botanicals pop, followed by a lingering bitter gentian finish.
Drinksadvancedmixology.com

The Gin And Tonic Cocktail: Is It Keto-Friendly?

Is gin and tonic keto-friendly? Is there any way to make this cocktail keto-friendly?. If you're wondering whether it’s possible to drink gin and tonic while on keto, then the answer is yes. Like most things with sugar in them, there's a perfectly decent version available for those of us following a ketogenic diet.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

LiveWire Cocktail Releases Whiskey Cocktail With Tiki Author Shannon Mustipher

LiveWire Cocktail Co. recently teamed up with cocktail book author Shannon Mustipher for its new bottling, Holy Tyger. Inspired by a drink in her book, “Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails,” the release is a whiskey sour riff with notes of lemongrass, made with Straight Bourbon, Rockey’s Liqueur, Coconut, Lime, and Jamaican #1 Bitters, according to official tasting notes. The label’s art is put together by Baltimore artist Nolen Strals and made up of bold lines, featuring Japanese imagery in the traditional American tattoo style.
Drinksvinepair.com

The Best Tequila Cocktails for Labor Day

This article is part of a series, highlighting the importance of additive-free and authentic tequila, partnered by PATRÓN. Discover more at The World of PATRÓN. Just because it’s Labor Day doesn’t mean you need to work overtime on the perfect cocktail. Quite the contrary. The formula for an ideal mixed drink is easy: great ingredients go in and a fantastic final product comes out. And whether you’re a home bartender or an accomplished mixologist, PATRÓN is always the best place to start. One of the world’s top-selling premium tequila is 100 percent additive-free, so its distinctive fresh agave notes shine bright in any arrangement.
Relationship Adviceaustinfoodmagazine.com

5 Best Cocktails For A Wedding Reception

You’re about to marry your sweetheart. So, everything seems to be in order. The church service. The guests. The invites. The reception… Wait! Did you forget about the reception? Or perhaps you haven’t found the right cocktail for such an occasion?. If this sounds like you, then fear not! We’ve...
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Noteworthy Cocktail Bars

A unique restaurant opens in Edinburgh, which offers the largest range of espresso martinis in Scotland. Insomnia has recently opened on Edinburgh's prestigious George Street and offers a cocktail menu comprised of espresso martinis. Insomnia's first location opened in Glasgow in 2020. However, this new location will feature special Edinburgh-inspired...
RetailTrendHunter.com

Cachaça-Infused Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

Novo Fogo Cachaça recently announced its expanded its portfolio with the introduction of the new Brazilian Old Fashioned Highball. The delicious new ready-to-drink cocktail is made from of Novo Fogo Chameleon cachaça (aged one-year), vanilla syrup, orange and aromatic bitters, and water. The drink is then carbonated in the style of a highball. The brand hopes the new launch will support the growth of barrel-aged cachaça into mass retail.
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

6 Fundamental Foods of Trentino-Alto Adige

At first glance, the foods of Trentino-Alto Adige aren't usually recognizable to outsiders – some of the names don't even sound stereotypically Italian. The northeast region, home to the majestic Dolomites, borders Austria and here, German is the mother tongue – but these foods and recipes are just as Italian as Parmigiano-Reggiano. Speck is the best known, and the others are more obscure. Here are six specialty foods of Trentino-Alto Adige.
Food & DrinksPunch

The Watermelon Cocktail, All Grown Up

A new crop of pink drinks is anything but basic. “A watermelon cocktail is a crowd-pleaser,” observes Brian Catapang, beverage manager of Magnus on Water in Biddeford, Maine. “If you throw anything in with watermelon, [people will] order it.”. The vivid pink watermelon drink has broad appeal, at least in...
RestaurantsEater

Fiorella’s New Location Means Rooftop Spritz and Pizza Dinners for the Inner Sunset

Fiorella, the Italian restaurant with locations on Clement and Polk, will start slinging its top-notch Neopolitan-style pizzas in the Inner Sunset on Monday, August 30. The restaurant’s third location is its most ambitious: it’s the first to feature a full bar and is housed in a bi-level space with a wood fireplace and a rooftop deck. The building was formerly occupied by Park Chow restaurant and holds a special place in the heart of Fiorella co-founder Boris Nemchenok — it’s the site of the first American restaurant his parents dined at when they emigrated from the Soviet Union in 1983.
Food & Drinksmanofmany.com

How to Make the Perfect Cocktail at Home

One of the most exciting things about a night out is looking over the cocktail menu and deciding whether you want to stick with a classic or venture out and try a cocktail with extravagant ingredients. While cocktails can look complex to make, it’s such an intriguing process and a great skill to pick up yourself. The beautiful thing about making cocktails is that it’s a wonderful way to express your creativity and so easy to add your own twist.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
InsideHook

The Future of At-Home Cocktails Arrives in a Box

Last year’s rise in to-go cocktails meant we were frequently imbibing large-format drinks out of everything from plastic pouches to swing-top bottles. But as far as convenience goes, nothing could top a box. As in bag-in-box, an increasingly popular format for distilleries to present their artisanal cocktails in a way that’s easy to transport and serve.

Comments / 0

Community Policy