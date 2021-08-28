Neo Spritz Cocktail
It's true. The Spritz cocktail never gets old – but that doesn't mean mixologists, like Simone Molè, shy away from revamping it. Molè's first foray into the food and beverage world was washing dishes at his uncle's bar in Modica, a town in southeast Sicily famous for its chocolate. He traveled the world and returned to Sicily to make his dream come true and opened Neo Mediterranean Vibes in October 2020 in Cefalù, a coastal city around 40 miles east of Palermo.www.lacucinaitaliana.com
