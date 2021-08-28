Cancel
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 7 days ago

ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Blinken; Fauci; H.R. McMaster, a former national security adviser. ___. CBS’ “Face the Nation" — National security adviser Jake...

Congress & CourtsSlate

Joe Manchin

Late Wednesday night, the Supreme Court quietly gutted Roe v. Wade. At issue was a new Texas law that allows any dipshit to sue anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion after six weeks, and to collect a $10,000 reward for their efforts. An unsigned, five-justice Supreme Court majority looked at the insane clusterfuck we described in the previous sentence and said, ahhhh our hands are tied, allowing it to go into effect while litigation is pursued, and making Texas’ creepy bounty-hunter abortion ban model legislation for every other red state to pursue. This would be an ideal time for Democrats, including the president, to act on their pledge to codify Roe protections into federal law. They will face substantial pressure to do so. But as with voting rights, the numbers just aren’t there. The relevant legislation here—the Women’s Health Protection Act—has 48 Democratic sponsors and co-sponsors in the Senate. The two not on board are Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who are both anti-abortion. Casey could go wobbly in the next 10 seconds, but Joe Manchin seems far less likely to do so. Democrats would still need to eliminate the filibuster to pass it, too, and they won’t. Democrats are also not going to pack the courts, which, again, neither has majority support as policy nor is a policy over which they’d nuke the filibuster. Democrats will, instead, try to pocket the effective elimination of Roe as a potent wedge issue with lucrative fundraising and turnout potential. They’ll say they need more Democrats in Congress to enact the legislative change necessary to push back on the actions of this court. It will be aggravating to hear them say this. But—[ducks for cover]—they’ll basically be right.
Congress & Courtsoutdoorchannelplus.com

RINO Lindsey Graham's Actions on Nomination Approvals and More Undoes 'Good' Gun Votes

“[T]he Biden administration has been completely remaking the Federal Judiciary,” Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson informed his audience in late August. “In just the past three months, without many people noticing it at all, the administration has gotten a remarkable number of its judges through. Joe Biden has nominated 33 of them, nine of those judges have already been confirmed, and many more soon will follow.”
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Militarycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Hunter Biden Arrested By The Military?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. military recently arrested Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, as he was attempting to re-enter the country. There is no evidence Biden was arrested by the military. The claim originated from a website that says it publishes satire. Fact Check:
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Kevin McCarthy’s downward spiral

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday warned telecommunications and social media companies not to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion. He claimed that they might break federal law if they comply with committee requests; he threatened that the companies might lose their ability to operate in the United States; and he vowed that a future “Republican majority will not forget” what they do.
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Lindsey Graham's Hypocrisies Laid Bare In Scathing 'Daily Show' Biography

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) once slammed Donald Trump as a “kook” and “unfit for office,” only to change his tune and become of Trump’s staunchest supporters. Or, as Desi Lydic put it in a new “Dailyshow-ography” segment: “Graham did everything he could to stop the wedding between Donald Trump and America, but if he couldn’t ultimately succeed, then goddammit, he would give up harder than anyone had ever given up before.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FITSNews

Lindsey Graham Gets Roasted For His Hypocrisy On Afghanistan

Fiscally liberal U.S. senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has been getting worn out by rank-and-file Republican party leaders in the Palmetto State in recent weeks for supporting a $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill championed by U.S. president Joe Biden. In fact it has gotten so bad Graham can’t even show...
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

The FCC Commissioner Echoing Kevin McCarthy Is Married To McCarthy’s Counsel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) threatened this week to retaliate against telecom and tech companies that comply with a House committee’s request to preserve call records for certain people connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. McCarthy also warned ― incorrectly, according to legal experts ― that preserving such records would be illegal.
POTUSFox News

CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC avoid Biden's bombshell phone call urging Afghan prez to push stability 'perception'

There appears to be a media blackout in the bombshell report of a leaked July phone call between President Biden then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Reuters shared transcript excerpts on Tuesday of a July 23 exchange where Biden appeared to urge Ghani to push the "perception" of stability in Afghanistan amid the U.S. military withdrawal regardless of the reality on the ground.

