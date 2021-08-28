Save $0.31 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Mt Pleasant

(MT PLEASANT, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Mt Pleasant, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.

Super 1 Foods at 308 W Ferguson Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 2302 N Jefferson Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mt Pleasant area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Super 1 Foods 308 W Ferguson Rd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

CEFCO 100 Alexander Rd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.12 $ 3.32 $ 2.87

VP Racing Fuels 1201 W Ferguson Rd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

E-Z Mart 1201 E Ferguson Rd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.14 $ 3.43 $ --

Shell 300 W Ferguson Rd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.18 $ 3.47 $ 2.89

Mobil 1300 S Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.