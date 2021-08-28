Cancel
Mount Pleasant, TX

Save $0.31 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Mt Pleasant

Posted by 
Mt Pleasant News Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptpNu_0bfkheO000

(MT PLEASANT, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Mt Pleasant, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.

Super 1 Foods at 308 W Ferguson Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 2302 N Jefferson Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mt Pleasant area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Super 1 Foods

308 W Ferguson Rd, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

CEFCO

100 Alexander Rd, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.12
$3.32
$2.87

VP Racing Fuels

1201 W Ferguson Rd, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$--

E-Z Mart

1201 E Ferguson Rd, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.14
$3.43
$--

Shell

300 W Ferguson Rd, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.18
$3.47
$2.89

Mobil

1300 S Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

