Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

18 months in, traveling health-care workers feel exhausted, frustrated

Posted by 
9NEWS
9NEWS
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VkG48_0bfkhUVc00

For 18 months, Grover Street has been traveling the country treating COVID-19 patients.

“I'm in Oceanside, New York, right now,” he said.

Street, a nurse, works for Colorado-based Fastaff Travel Nursing. He has worked throughout the pandemic, treating the sickest patients. When he’s not traveling, he calls Colorado home.

When vaccines opened to the general population, he and other health-care workers expected the burden to ease.

And it did, for a while.

“When I first got here [in New York] … I think what I was hearing was 70% of people here on the island have been vaccinated," he said. "I was like, this will be a cool assignment. Two weeks after that, it exploded. We’ve got COVID patients throughout the hospital right now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hSU9_0bfkhUVc00

Most of those patients are unvaccinated, Street said. They are trending younger and younger than the patients he saw last year.

“The sad truth of the matter is, with these unvaccinated patients, they’re younger," he said. "I’ve had 25-30 somethings, 40-year-olds. … And they’re like, really sick with the delta strain.”

Street said he asks his unvaccinated patients to make him a promise.

“I ask them, ‘If you get out of this alive, will you take the vaccine?’ ”

He said most are quick to say yes, scared by how close they came to serious illness or death.

The pace was grueling.

Hospitals everywhere are facing staffing shortages. Like so many other health-care workers, Street said he feels the burnout.

“The level of stress with the patients ... the hostility, the aggression of patients, families ... health-care workers, people arguing all the time …” He listed off the frustrations. “People who don’t see what’s going on, if they really knew what’s going on, they would get vaccinated. They would get vaccinated.”

Dr. Comilla Sasson, an ER physician based in Colorado, has taken several traveling assignments across the country as well.

“I knew I could be at home, working my shifts at home, but I knew there was a calling. Right?" she said. "I wanted to go out and help people because I knew these places were struggling and needed docs who knew what they were doing."

But each trip is a sacrifice – away from her day job, her family – including two little kids, and a risk she takes for her own health. She said she's feeling the burnout, too.

“I’ve been told I’m not a real doctor," she said. "I’ve had somebody tell me COVID’s not real, even though I showed him the COVID test that was positive for that patient. Hostile, aggressive. It’s been tough."

“It doesn’t end," she said. "It’s not like my days are over when I finish my ER shift. I go home, and now it's figuring out if my kids are safe in school. Trying to figure out whether or not we should do sports this year. It feels like it’s never-ending, especially as a doctor and a mom. It’s hard. It’s been a really hard year.”

But the requests for help keep coming. Just this week, Sasson said recruiters asked her multiple times whether she could travel to Texas or Mississippi for another assignment. She’s starting to reconsider.

“It’s hard, right? A lot of these states, Texas is the one I’m thinking about more than most, it’s a place where I know the governor [is] trying to ban masks . He’s actively trying to ban vaccinations that are mandatory ,” she said.

“And part of me says – gosh, it’s hard to say I’m going to leave my family, I’m going to put myself in literally the most infectious pandemic that we’ve ever had in our lifetime, and I’m going to leave my family for 12 weeks. Oh, but you know, there are [COVID precautions] that could be done right now that could save all of this heartache.”

This time, Sasson said she passed on the travel assignment and continues to treat patients closer to home.

The decision to say “no” wasn’t easy.

“That part of me that wants to say 'yes,' I’m going to help anybody that needs it," she said. "And I’ve done that for the last year. But there’s also that part of me that’s like – gosh, there’s a lot of stuff that can be done without [thousands of] new health-care workers that are literally going to leave their communities to come to a different community to help out when there is simple public health things that can be done.”

Like Street, she said she works every day to try to persuade her patients to get vaccinated. If someone comes into her hospital with COVID, vaccinated or not, she’ll treat them.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS : Latest from 9NEWS

Comments / 1

9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Fastaff Travel Nursing#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
Public HealthWAMU

Why Are So Many Healthcare Workers Unvaccinated?

Late last year, healthcare workers were among the first to have access to COVID-19 vaccines. Many quickly signed up for their shots, but some did not. Ten months later, a substantial number of healthcare workers across the country remain unvaccinated, by choice. At the end of May, long after vaccines...
ScienceFortune

There have been 154 retracted COVID studies. The damage may already be done

If a COVID study is retracted from a medical journal, does it make a sound—or at the very least seep into the public consciousness the way the now-pulled research originally did?. It's a rhetorical question (public awareness of study findings tend to stop at a retraction's edge, unfortunately). But I...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Doctor breaks down during emotional CNN interview describing treating unvaccinated Covid patients

Frontline workers are straining under the pressure of yet another wave of coronavirus in Florida, which has emerged as the center of the Delta variant-fueled Covid resurgence in America.“It is very difficult,” Dr Ahmed Elhaddad, ICU Medical Director at Jupiter Medical Center told CNN on Sunday, becoming choked up as he recounted his experiences. “It’s even harder when it’s your friends. I have a patient now that’s the father of one of my son’s classmates. And he’s not expected to make it. He was not vaccinated.”Florida is averaging more cases and deaths than at any time in the pandemic...
Public HealthINFORUM

Letter: Funny how anti-vaxxers expect medical treatment when infected

Some day our history books will report about the COVID epidemic. The human suffering, over 600,000 dead in our country alone, will be depicted as an overwhelming, tragic event, bringing grief and sorrow to millions. There will also be a chapter on the heroic efforts of health care professionals, who worked tirelessly, risking their own health and safety, to help sick and dying virus infected patients.
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

COVID vaccines: What one family doctor tells his patients who are nervous about getting the shot

As the delta variant has sent COVID cases spiking in recent weeks, public health officials have doubled-down to urge the public to get vaccinated. It is working — somewhat. Vaccinations are increasing again, and 60% of Americans age 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, with 64% of Californians 12 and older fully vaccinated.
Nebraska StateOmaha.com

Nebraska nurses exhausted and frustrated with unvaccinated COVID patients

Like many health care professionals, Heather Elliott believed the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines earlier this year would put the darkest days of the pandemic behind them. “The very first day the vaccine went live, we were all on the phone that minute, ‘how fast can we get a shot?’ We thought everyone would be that way, standing in line to get their shot,” Elliott, a discharge nurse at Bryan Health in Lincoln, wrote in a recent Facebook post.
ProtestsPosted by
The Dominion Post

Health care workers protest vaccination mandates

MORGANTOWN—Dozens of protestors lined Patteson Drive Saturday in response to the growing number of health care systems announcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees. Vaccination mandates throughout the health care field are becoming more common as WVU Medicine, Mon Health Systems, Charleston Area Medical Center and many other hospitals across the state and nation announce such mandates. Many of the protesters who gathered were WVU Medicine employees, including several registered nurses. WVU Medicine announced Aug. 23 it would require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Upworthy

Former vaccine skeptics reveal what convinced them to get the Coronavirus vaccine

The Coronavirus vaccine has been a political issue from the very start. Aided by misinformation propagated by anti-vaxxers, conservative and right-wing media, many have sworn to never get the vaccine. The arguments range from the vaccine was made too fast, to the pandemic itself being a hoax, but none of the arguments have been rooted in science, which overwhelmingly shows that vaccines are effective. As Coronavirus cases surge, numbers are beginning to highlight the divide between the vaccinated and unvaccinated. The difference is so stark that 97% of people entering hospitals right now are unvaccinated, reported NPR. This once again reinforces what science has been telling us all along — that vaccines work.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Georgia anti-vaxxers shut down inoculation clinic after harassing healthcare workers

A pop-up Covid-19 vaccination site in Georgia was forced to close following harassment from anti-vaccine members of the public, a senior health care official said.Kathleen Toomey, the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Health, spoke a press briefing and requested people show respect those working to tackle the pandemic. Ms Toomey was joined by Governor Brian Kemp as she described the treatment of healthcare workers as “wrong” during the state’s struggle with the surge of the Delta variant. According to Ms Toomey, healthcare workers, such as nurses, have been intimidated through emails and other means.“This shouldn’t happen to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy