Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market : What are the key opportunities?

Investor environmental, social and governance (ESG) software is useful to companies and organizations to aggregate accurate, consistent, and comparable ESG performance data from all portfolios as well as funds. The investor ESG software optimizes ESG programs so that the users of that software can achieve better businesses values and screen investments. Rising government initiatives to promote ESG investment is boosting the growth of global investor ESG software market. For instance, in March 2021, the European Union (EU) laid down regulations under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). SFDR made it mandatory for fund managers who marketed ESG financial products to show exactly how they met the specific standards. Additionally, Chinese government had set a deadline by the end of 2020, which made it mandatory for listed firms to disclose how they were contributing to the transition to a low-carbon economy in China. Hence, the adoption of technologies is estimated to open new avenues in the growth of global investor ESG software market. As the COVID-19 pandemic has affected several industries, governments have imposed regulations, such as travel bans and lockdowns, which has escalated the need to incorporate more software and related technologies to automate systems related to ESG. Hence, the development and rollout of such automation systems through software is expected to supplement the growth of global investor ESG software market over the forecast period.