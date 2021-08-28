Where's the cheapest gas in Seymour?

(SEYMOUR, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Seymour area offering savings of $0.08 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 1552 E Tipton St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CountryMark at 314 E 2Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1552 E Tipton St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.46 $ 3.33

Casey's 602 W Tipton St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.18 $ 3.43 $ 3.34

Casey's 400 N Obrien St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.