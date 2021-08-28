Where's the cheapest gas in Seymour?
(SEYMOUR, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Seymour area offering savings of $0.08 per gallon.
Murphy USA at 1552 E Tipton St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CountryMark at 314 E 2Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.46
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.18
$3.43
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.34
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0