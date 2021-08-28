Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, MN

Here’s the cheapest gas in Austin Saturday

Posted by 
Austin News Flash
Austin News Flash
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BanKg_0bfkghr800

(AUSTIN, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Austin, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Freeborn County Coop at 21604 Mn-56. Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Kwik Trip at 1201 Oakland Ave W, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Austin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Freeborn County Coop

21604 Mn-56, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Austin News Flash

Austin News Flash

Austin, MN
44
Followers
204
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Austin News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeborn, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Austin, MN
Traffic
City
Austin, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Greater Austin#Kwik Trip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy