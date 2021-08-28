Here’s the cheapest gas in Austin Saturday
(AUSTIN, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Austin, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Freeborn County Coop at 21604 Mn-56. Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Kwik Trip at 1201 Oakland Ave W, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Austin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
