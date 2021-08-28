Here’s the cheapest gas in Austin Saturday

(AUSTIN, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Austin, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Freeborn County Coop at 21604 Mn-56. Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Kwik Trip at 1201 Oakland Ave W, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Austin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Freeborn County Coop 21604 Mn-56, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.