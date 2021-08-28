Save up to $0.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Emporia

(EMPORIA, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Emporia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

Phillips 66 at 2000 Industrial Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 4215 Us-50 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Emporia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 2000 Industrial Rd, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.93

Casey's 126 S Commercial St, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 202 E 6Th Ave, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Finish Line 423 W 6Th Ave, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Phillips 66 1201 E 12Th St, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 1829 Merchant St, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.