Emporia, KS

Save up to $0.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Emporia

Posted by 
Emporia News Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0bfkgf5g00

(EMPORIA, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Emporia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

Phillips 66 at 2000 Industrial Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 4215 Us-50 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Emporia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66

2000 Industrial Rd, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.39
$2.93

Casey's

126 S Commercial St, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$--

BP

202 E 6Th Ave, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Finish Line

423 W 6Th Ave, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Phillips 66

1201 E 12Th St, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$2.99

Phillips 66

1829 Merchant St, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Emporia News Beat

Emporia, KS
ABOUT

With Emporia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
