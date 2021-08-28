This is the cheapest gas in Rock Springs right now

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) According to Rock Springs gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

Chevron at 1620 Elk St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kum & Go at 2910 Foothill Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.81.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rock Springs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Chevron 1620 Elk St, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.69 card card $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 3.69

Conoco 1704 Elk St, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.79

Flying J 650 Stagecoach Dr, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.74 $ 4.09 $ 4.35 $ 3.85 card card $ 3.74 $ 4.09 $ 4.33 $ 3.79

Kum & Go 1540 9Th St, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.98 $ 4.30 $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.