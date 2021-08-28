Cancel
Rock Springs, WY

This is the cheapest gas in Rock Springs right now

Posted by 
Rock Springs News Beat
Rock Springs News Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yFVmg_0bfkgbYm00

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) According to Rock Springs gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

Chevron at 1620 Elk St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kum & Go at 2910 Foothill Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.81.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rock Springs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Chevron

1620 Elk St, Rock Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.69
card
card$3.65
$4.05
$4.25
$3.69

Conoco

1704 Elk St, Rock Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.79

Flying J

650 Stagecoach Dr, Rock Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.74
$4.09
$4.35
$3.85
card
card$3.74
$4.09
$4.33
$3.79

Kum & Go

1540 9Th St, Rock Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$3.98
$4.30
$3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Rock Springs News Beat

Rock Springs News Beat

Rock Springs, WY
