Plainview gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.07 per gallon

(PLAINVIEW, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Plainview, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

Valero at 404 W 5Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Stripes at 2715 Olton Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.72.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.67.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 404 W 5Th St, Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.97 $ 3.25 $ 2.99

Krispy Krunchy Chicken 1014 W 5Th St, Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Allsup's 501 N Date St, Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ --

Valero 608 S Broadway St, Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1307 W 24Th St, Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Valero 2620 Olton Rd, Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.