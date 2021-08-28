Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Defiance, OH

Save up to $0.40 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Defiance

Posted by 
Defiance Daily
Defiance Daily
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0bfkgSZ700

(DEFIANCE, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Defiance area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 675 Cleveland Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.7 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.1 at Marathon at 619 Davidson St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.94.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon

675 Cleveland Ave, Defiance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$3.15

Sunoco

1970 Jefferson Ave, Defiance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--

S&G

1910 E 2Nd St, Defiance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$--

Shell

1535 Ottawa Ave, Defiance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1841 E 2Nd St, Defiance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Defiance Daily

Defiance Daily

Defiance, OH
107
Followers
185
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Defiance Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Defiance, OH
City
Marathon, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy