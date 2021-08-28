Gardening Moments: Planting Garlic

Cleaning up the vegetable garden at the end of a growing season is one of the most important tasks that gardeners can do to set themselves up for success the following year. Hearing the geese flying overhead is my signal to start to clean things up, knowing that soon I’ll be rewarded with time indoors working on sewing projects while I'm curled up on the couch. I also know that taking advantage of working outdoors in the cooler and more comfortable weather will be time well spent. In the spring, I’ll be impatient to plant and waiting for the soil to warm up and dry out. At that point, I’ll be thankful that the beds are ready.