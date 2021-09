After back-to-back No. 4 rankings in the NFL Top 100 list, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rises to claim the top spot ahead of the 2021 season. The list is a collective ranking of the 100 best players in the NFL heading into each season. Unlike events such as the Pro Bowl, players carry a 100% pull in how the list is arranged. The fact that Mahomes was able to improve from his previous ranking despite not winning the NFL MVP award is a testament to how the rest of the league views him.