Gas savings: The cheapest station in Georgetown
(GEORGETOWN, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Georgetown, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.
Speedway at 3400 S Fraser St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 2525 Highmarket St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Georgetown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.38
$3.51
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.38
$3.71
$2.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
