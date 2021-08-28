Gas savings: The cheapest station in Georgetown

(GEORGETOWN, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Georgetown, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.

Speedway at 3400 S Fraser St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 2525 Highmarket St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Georgetown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway 3400 S Fraser St, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3508 S Fraser St, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 315 Church St, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.38 $ 3.51 $ --

BP 1802 S Island Rd, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.38 $ 3.71 $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.