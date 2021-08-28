Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgetown, SC

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Georgetown

Posted by 
Georgetown Digest
Georgetown Digest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptpNu_0bfkgCgj00

(GEORGETOWN, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Georgetown, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.

Speedway at 3400 S Fraser St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 2525 Highmarket St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Georgetown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway

3400 S Fraser St, Georgetown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3508 S Fraser St, Georgetown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

315 Church St, Georgetown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.38
$3.51
$--

BP

1802 S Island Rd, Georgetown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.38
$3.71
$2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Georgetown Digest

Georgetown Digest

Georgetown, SC
59
Followers
183
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Georgetown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sc#Speedway#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy