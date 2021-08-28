Save up to $0.14 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Shippensburg

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Shippensburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon.

Sunoco at 92 W King St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sheetz at 5234 Philadelphia Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Shippensburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.24 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunoco 92 W King St, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.