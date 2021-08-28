Cancel
Douglas, GA

Douglas gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Douglas Updates
Douglas Updates
 7 days ago
(DOUGLAS, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Douglas, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 121 E Gordon St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pure at 1712 Us-441 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon

121 E Gordon St, Douglas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.24
$3.64
$--
card
card$2.84
$3.29
$3.69
$--

Murphy USA

1448 Bowens Mill Rd Se, Douglas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$3.12
$3.37
$--
card
card$2.87
$3.12
$3.37
$--

Food Mart

110 E Walker St, Douglas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$--

In & Out Food N Gas

608 E Baker Hwy, Douglas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.16

Marathon

1400 Bowens Mill Rd, Douglas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.21
$3.51
$--
card
card$2.94
$3.21
$3.51
$--

Baker Express

1436 W Baker Hwy, Douglas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

