Douglas gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(DOUGLAS, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Douglas, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 121 E Gordon St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pure at 1712 Us-441 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 121 E Gordon St, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ -- card card $ 2.84 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Murphy USA 1448 Bowens Mill Rd Se, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 3.37 $ -- card card $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 3.37 $ --

Food Mart 110 E Walker St, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

In & Out Food N Gas 608 E Baker Hwy, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.16

Marathon 1400 Bowens Mill Rd, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ -- card card $ 2.94 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ --

Baker Express 1436 W Baker Hwy, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.