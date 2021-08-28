Where's the cheapest gas in Dublin?
(DUBLIN, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Dublin, you could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Texaco at 601 E Jackson St. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.98 at Love's Travel Stop at 3009 Highway 257, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dublin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.99
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$3.33
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
