Where's the cheapest gas in Dublin?

(DUBLIN, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Dublin, you could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Texaco at 601 E Jackson St. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.98 at Love's Travel Stop at 3009 Highway 257, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dublin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Texaco 601 E Jackson St, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ --

Valero 407 Central Dr, East Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 1720 Claxton Dairy Rd, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 2419 Us-80 W, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.