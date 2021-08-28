Mcalester gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.11 per gallon

(MCALESTER, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Mcalester, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 450 S George Nigh Expy. Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.85 at Shell at Us-270, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 450 S George Nigh Expy, McAlester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.24 $ 2.95

Circle K 575 W Washington Ave, Krebs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.13 $ 3.28 $ --

Circle K 526 E Wyandotte Ave, Mcalester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.29 $ 2.95

E-Z Mart 1221 E Electric Ave, McAlester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ --

Shell 5010 S Us-69, McAlester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.