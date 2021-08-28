Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Juneau News Alert

This is the cheapest gas in Juneau right now

Posted by 
Juneau News Alert
Juneau News Alert
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47jODD_0bfkfo0000

(JUNEAU, AK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Juneau area offering savings of $0.03 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Petro One at 5245 Glacier Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.51 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Douglas Depot at 1017 3Rd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.54.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.52 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Petro One

5245 Glacier Hwy, Juneau
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.51
$--
$--
$3.16

Gas 'n Go Fleet

5631 Glacier Hwy, Juneau
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.51
$--
$3.71
$3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Juneau News Alert

Juneau News Alert

Juneau, AK
34
Followers
192
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Juneau News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy