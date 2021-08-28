This is the cheapest gas in Juneau right now

(JUNEAU, AK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Juneau area offering savings of $0.03 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Petro One at 5245 Glacier Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.51 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Douglas Depot at 1017 3Rd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.54.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.52 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Petro One 5245 Glacier Hwy, Juneau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16

Gas 'n Go Fleet 5631 Glacier Hwy, Juneau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ -- $ 3.71 $ 3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.