Fort Dodge, IA

Fort Dodge gas at $2.93 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Fort Dodge Digest
Fort Dodge Digest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GBxG1_0bfkfn7H00

(FORT DODGE, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Dodge, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas.

Casey's at 1133 S 22Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Murphy USA at 3010 1St Ave S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.96.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's

1133 S 22Nd St, Fort Dodge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

22062Nd Ave N, Fort Dodge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--

Kwik Star

3121 5Th Ave S, Fort Dodge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$3.63
$3.09

Casey's

33275Th Ave S, Fort Dodge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$3.53
$3.09

Casey's

235 Ave O, Fort Dodge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.09

Casey's

2007 N 15Th St, Fort Dodge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fort Dodge Digest

Fort Dodge Digest

Fort Dodge, IA
ABOUT

With Fort Dodge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

