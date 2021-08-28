Fort Dodge gas at $2.93 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(FORT DODGE, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Dodge, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas.

Casey's at 1133 S 22Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Murphy USA at 3010 1St Ave S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.96.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 1133 S 22Nd St, Fort Dodge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 22062Nd Ave N, Fort Dodge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Star 3121 5Th Ave S, Fort Dodge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.63 $ 3.09

Casey's 33275Th Ave S, Fort Dodge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.53 $ 3.09

Casey's 235 Ave O, Fort Dodge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 2007 N 15Th St, Fort Dodge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.