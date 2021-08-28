Where's the cheapest gas in Corinth?

(CORINTH, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Corinth area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 45 Truck Stop at 753 Us-45 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 2111 Us-72 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Corinth area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.66 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

45 Truck Stop 753 Us-45, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.64 $ -- $ 3.00 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Kroger 104 Us-72 E, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 2.88

Blue Sky 2105 Us-72 W, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mapco 2218 Us-72 E, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ -- $ 2.89

Murphy USA 2201 S Harper Rd, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.