Corinth, MS

Where's the cheapest gas in Corinth?

Posted by 
Corinth News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0bfkfmEY00

(CORINTH, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Corinth area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 45 Truck Stop at 753 Us-45 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 2111 Us-72 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Corinth area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.66 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

45 Truck Stop

753 Us-45, Corinth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.64
$--
$3.00
$2.89
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.89

Kroger

104 Us-72 E, Corinth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.25
$2.88

Blue Sky

2105 Us-72 W, Corinth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--

Mapco

2218 Us-72 E, Corinth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.95
$--
$2.89

Murphy USA

2201 S Harper Rd, Corinth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$2.89
$3.19
$2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Corinth, MS
