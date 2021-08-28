Cancel
Megan Wagner Lloyd & Michelle Mee Nutter Sell Scholastic Two New OGNs

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Wagner Lloyd & Michelle Mee Nutter, creators of Allergic and the upcoming Squished graphic novels have sold two more to Scholastic. Cassandra Pelham Fulton at Scholastic/Graphix has acquired world rights to their two standalone middle-grade graphic novels, Luna and Ouch. In Luna, a 12-year-old girl and her father have moved to the town where her late mother grew up, and Luna attempts to understand her mother through the naturalist notebooks she left behind, all while trying to make a new friend, connect with her very formal grandmother, and reconcile her ideas of family and feeling at home. In Ouch, a car accident puts 11-year-old River, an outdoor adventurer, in the hospital with a broken pelvis, and she has to figure out how to stay occupied as she recovers and consider how she can return to her old life as she faces a new normal.

