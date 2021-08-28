Save $0.15 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Brainerd

(BRAINERD, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Brainerd, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 13669 Elder Dr S. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Holiday at 424 S 6Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 13669 Elder Dr S, Baxter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.04 $ --

Fleet Farm 14114 Dellwood Dr N, Baxter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.09

Speedway 421 Washington St Ne, Brainerd

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.