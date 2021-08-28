Cancel
Brainerd, MN

Save $0.15 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Brainerd

Brainerd Daily
Brainerd Daily
 7 days ago
(BRAINERD, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Brainerd, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 13669 Elder Dr S. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Holiday at 424 S 6Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

13669 Elder Dr S, Baxter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.04
$--

Fleet Farm

14114 Dellwood Dr N, Baxter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.09
$3.19
$3.09

Speedway

421 Washington St Ne, Brainerd
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.59
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Brainerd Daily

Brainerd Daily

Brainerd, MN
With Brainerd Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Brainerd, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Brainerd, MN
Traffic
