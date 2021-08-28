Cancel
Blasphemous Will Be Getting A Sequel Sometime In 2023

By Gavin Sheehan
 7 days ago

Team17 and The Game Kitchen announced this week that the game Blasphemous will be getting a sequel sometime in 2023. If you're not familiar with the game, the original was released back in 2019 and did pretty well for itself as a tight action-platformer that had you running around as the Penitent One clearing out the evil of those who dare resist your might in the name of religion. (maybe a little too much religion as the iconography of the game and the design of the characters and the world might give a few who play it pause.) Now we know the company is working on a sequel. What's more, the original game is getting a free DLC upgrade called Wounds Of Eventide, which brings in even more brutality and unlocks the true ending of the game. You can check out a couple videos for it below as we have a statement from Game Kitchen for you here about the series.

