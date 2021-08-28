Here’s the cheapest gas in South Lake Tahoe Saturday
(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the South Lake Tahoe area offering savings of $0.62 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, American Gas at 2762 Lake Tahoe Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2525 Lake Tahoe Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater South Lake Tahoe area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.88 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.57
$4.77
$4.97
$4.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.59
$4.74
$4.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.79
$4.99
$5.15
$4.69
|card
card$4.89
$5.09
$5.25
$4.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
