South Lake Tahoe, CA

Here’s the cheapest gas in South Lake Tahoe Saturday

Posted by 
South Lake Tahoe Times
 7 days ago
(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the South Lake Tahoe area offering savings of $0.62 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, American Gas at 2762 Lake Tahoe Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2525 Lake Tahoe Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater South Lake Tahoe area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

American Gas

2762 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.57
$4.77
$4.97
$4.57

Lake Tahoe Oil Co.

187 Us-50, Zephyr Cove
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.74
$4.99
$--

76

2933 Us-50, South Lake Tahoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.69

US Gasoline

2470 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$--

United Gas

913 Emerald Bay Blvd, South Lake Tahoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$--

Chevron

2986 Us-50, South Lake Tahoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.79
$4.99
$5.15
$4.69
card
card$4.89
$5.09
$5.25
$4.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

