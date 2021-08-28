Cancel
Murray, KY

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Murray

Murray Digest
 7 days ago
(MURRAY, KY) Gas prices vary across in the Murray area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Food Mart at 636 S 4Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at EZY Mart at 1417 W Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Murray area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Food Mart

636 S 4Th St, Murray
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.74

Kwik Stop

506 N 4Th St, Murray
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

807 N 12Th St, Murray
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$2.97
$3.35
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

