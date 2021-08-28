Gas savings: The cheapest station in Murray

(MURRAY, KY) Gas prices vary across in the Murray area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Food Mart at 636 S 4Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at EZY Mart at 1417 W Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Murray area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Food Mart 636 S 4Th St, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.74

Kwik Stop 506 N 4Th St, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 807 N 12Th St, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 2.97 $ 3.35 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.