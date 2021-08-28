Cancel
Wailuku, HI

Save up to $0.54 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Wailuku

Wailuku Journal
 7 days ago
(WAILUKU, HI) According to Wailuku gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 540 Haleakala Hwy . Regular there was listed at $3.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.09 at Ohana Fuels at 345 Dairy Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.91 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

540 Haleakala Hwy , Kahului
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$--
$3.85
$--

Maui Oil

16 Hobron Avenue, Kahului
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.67
$3.85
$3.95
$4.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wailuku, HI
