Canon City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.15 per gallon

(CANON CITY, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Canon City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gasamat at 1525 Greenwood Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.54 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 2075 Fremont Dr., where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Canon City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.66 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gasamat 1525 Greenwood Ave, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 4.04 $ 3.44

U Pump It 115 N Raynolds Ave, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ 3.80 $ 4.00 $ 3.52

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.