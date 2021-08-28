Cancel
Cañon City, CO

Canon City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.15 per gallon

Cañon City News Watch
 7 days ago
(CANON CITY, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Canon City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gasamat at 1525 Greenwood Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.54 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 2075 Fremont Dr., where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Canon City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.66 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gasamat

1525 Greenwood Ave, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.54
$3.84
$4.04
$3.44

U Pump It

115 N Raynolds Ave, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.54
$3.80
$4.00
$3.52

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Cañon City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Colorado Traffic
