Burlington gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BURLINGTON, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Burlington, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 421 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Ayerco at Us-34, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 421 N Main St, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ --

Casey's 1911 Des Moines Ave, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Casey's 3105 West Ave, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 333 N Roosevelt Ave, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 2.95

Casey's 2630 Summer St, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 501 E Mt Pleasant St, West Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.