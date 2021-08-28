Burlington gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(BURLINGTON, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Burlington, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 421 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Ayerco at Us-34, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.44
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.44
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
