Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Faribault, MN

Here’s the cheapest gas in Faribault Saturday

Posted by 
Faribault Today
Faribault Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24WeVK_0bfkfSWu00

(FARIBAULT, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Faribault area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cenex at 28 E Division St . Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Shell at 628 Central Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Cenex

28 E Division St , Faribault
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.19
$3.29
$3.14

Kwik Trip

102 5Th Ave Ne, Faribault
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--

Holiday

707 4Th St Nw, Faribault
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.28
$3.70
$--

Kwik Trip

1112 2Nd Ave Nw, Faribault
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--

Kwik Trip

1405 Mn-60 W, Faribault
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.79
$3.14

Mobil

1419 Division St W, Faribault
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.19
$3.70
$3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Faribault Today

Faribault Today

Faribault, MN
41
Followers
207
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Faribault Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Faribault, MN
Faribault, MN
Traffic
Local
Minnesota Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy