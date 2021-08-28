Here’s the cheapest gas in Faribault Saturday

(FARIBAULT, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Faribault area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cenex at 28 E Division St . Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Shell at 628 Central Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Cenex 28 E Division St , Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.14

Kwik Trip 102 5Th Ave Ne, Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 707 4Th St Nw, Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.28 $ 3.70 $ --

Kwik Trip 1112 2Nd Ave Nw, Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 1405 Mn-60 W, Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.14

Mobil 1419 Division St W, Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.19 $ 3.70 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.